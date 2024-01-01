Identifier: 61410640R.nlm.nih.govTitle: First book on anatomy, physiology, and hygiene : for grammar schools and familiesYear: 1849 (1840s)Authors: Cutter, Calvin, 1807-1873? Cutter, Calvin, 1807-1873?. First book on anatomy and physiologySubjects: Hygiene Anatomy Physiological PhenomenaPublisher: Boston : MusseyContributing Library: U.S. National Library of MedicineDigitizing Sponsor: Open Knowledge Commons, U.S. National Library of MedicineView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:; so that every part takes up and converts to its ownuse the very principles which it requires for its growth ; or, inother words, as the vital current approaches each organ, theparticles appropriate to it feel its attractive force, — obey it,—quit the stream, — mingle with the substance of its texture,—and are changed into its own true and proper nature. Illustration. When a bone is broken, or a nerve wounded,minute vessels shoot out from the living parts, and immediatelycommence their operations, by depositing bony matter, where itis required to unite fractured bones, and nervous substance toheal the wounded nerve. Give a pro^f f **>e pver-changing state of the body. Give other instancesillustrative ot tru- ?nangeful stats of the body. 247- By whai rossels is therenewal of erery part of the bidy perfected? 24S. What is said of theoffice of the nutrient capillary vessels ? When a bone is fractured, by whatprocess is it sealed ? 88 ANATOMY, PHYSIOLOGY, AND HYGIENE. Fie. 53.Text Appearing After Image:Fig. 53. A front view of the organs within the cliest and abdomen. I, 1, I, I, Themusles of the chest. 2,2,2,0, The ribs. 3,3,3, The upper, middle, and lowerlobes of the right lung. 4, 4, The lobes of the left lung. 5, The right ventricle ofthe heart. C, The left ventricle. 7, The right auricle of the heart. 8, The left auri-cle. 9, The pulmonary artery. 10, The aorta. 11, The vena cava descendens.12, The trachea. 13, The oesophagus. 14, 14, 14, 14, The pleura. If), 15, 15, Thediaphragm. 16, 1G, The right and left lobe of the liver. 17, The gall-cyst. 18, Thestomach. 26, The spleen. 19, 19, The duodenum. 20, The ascending tolon.21, The transverse colon. 25, The descending colon. 22, 22, 22, 22, The small in-testines. 23, 23, The abdominal walls turned down. 24, The thoracic duct, openinginto the left subclavian vein, (27.) ANATOMY OF THE RESPIRATORY ORGANS. 89 CHAPTER XIX. THE RESPIRATORY ORGANS. 249. The nutrient portion of the food is poured into thevein at the lower part of the necNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons