Identifier: humanbodybeginne00mart (find matches)Title: The human body. A beginner's text-book of anatomy, physiology and hygiene ..Year: 1884 (1880s)Authors: Martin, H. Newell (Henry Newell), 1848-1896 Martin, Hetty Cary, (from old catalog) joint authorSubjects: PhysiologyPublisher: New York, H. Holt and companyContributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: The Library of CongressView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:f theseprocesses, and it is their presence whichhas given the name spinal column tothe whole. A canal runs through the whole back-FiG. 4. —The spinal bouc cxccpt the coccyx_, and opens into column viewed from the , 1 ^ 1 1 1 1 t • 1 leftside. C1-7, the ver- the skull-chambcr above. It IS the tebraeof the neck; Z>i-i2, . . the vertebrae behind the loWCr part of the dorsal CavitV (a, FiOf. I), thorax. Z1-5, the verte- ^ ^ \ > t> / brae of the loins; ^^i to and, as wc havc already learned, con- O71, the sacrum; Cox-^^ ^ the coccyx. tains the spinal cord. 7. What other names has the back-bone? Divisions of its upperpart ? Lower pari ? What is the spinous process ? The dorsal cavity ? USES OF BACK-BONE. i; 8. Uses of the Mode of Structure of the Spinal Column.— The elastic cushions between the vertebrae make thewhole column springy and prevent the transmission ofsudden jars along it. By this means the soft brain, car-ried in the skull on its top, and the spinal cord lying inText Appearing After Image:Fig. s.—The skeleton of the thorax, with some of the vertebrae of the neck andloins. ^, lower neck vertebrae; b^ the first rib; c, the collar-bone; d^ third rib; e,seventh rib; ^, last loin-vertebra; h^ the breast-bone; /, the shoulder-blade. it, are protected from injury in running and jumping.These cushions also allow of a little bending betweeneach pair of vertebrae, so that the spine as a whole maybe bent a good deal. But no sharp bend, such as wouldnip the spinal cord, which lies inside it, can take place at any one point. » 8. Of what use is the cartilage between the vertebrae in running orjumping? In bending? 18 RIBS AND STERNUM.—SKULL.—SUTURES, 9, The Ribs and Breast-Bone (Fig. 5).—The ribs aretwenty-four slender curved bones, twelve on each sideof the chest. Every rib is attached behind to a vertebra,the top one to the first vertebra below the neck. Infront, each rib ends in two or three inches of cartilage.The breast-bone or sternwn^ h, lies in front of the chest.AtNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons