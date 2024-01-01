Identifier: 61410640R.nlm.nih.govTitle: First book on anatomy, physiology, and hygiene : for grammar schools and familiesYear: 1849 (1840s)Authors: Cutter, Calvin, 1807-1873? Cutter, Calvin, 1807-1873?. First book on anatomy and physiologySubjects: Hygiene Anatomy Physiological PhenomenaPublisher: Boston : MusseyContributing Library: U.S. National Library of MedicineDigitizing Sponsor: Open Knowledge Commons, U.S. National Library of MedicineView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:or sympathy, withthe different organs of the body. Illustration. When the brain is jarred by a blow, nauseaand vomiting follow. Again, when food is taken that irritates thenerves of the stomach, it produces headache, from the sympathyof the brain with the stomach, through this system of nerves. Fig. 72. A back view of the brain and spinal cord. 1, The cerebrum. 2, Thecerebellum. 3, The spinal cord. 4, Nerves of the face. 5, The brachial plexus, orunion of nerves. 6, 7, 8, 9, Nerves of the arm. 10, Nerves that pass under the ribs.II. The lumbar plexus of nerves. 12, The sacral plexus of nerves. 13, 14 15 16Nerves of the lower limbs. 392. What is said of the sensibility of this organ ? Of the medullaoblongata ? 393. Describe how the contraction of a muscle is effected394. What is said of the sympathetic nerve ? Explain fig. 72. Note. Let the anatomy and physiology of the nervous system be reviewed from fig. 72, or anatomical outline plate 8 12 ANATOMY OF THE NERVOUS SYSTEM. 133 Fig. 72.Text Appearing After Image:134 ANATOMY, PHYSIOLOGY, AND HYGIENE. CHAPTER XXIX. HYGIENE OF THE NERVOUS SYSTEM. 395. As the different organs of the system are dependent onthe brain and spinal cord for efficient functional action, and asthe mind and brain are closely connected during life, the formeracting in strict obedience to the laws which regulate the latter,it becomes an object of great importance in education to dis-cover what these laws are, and escape the numerous evils con-sequent on their violation. 396. For healthy and efficient action, the brain should be,primarily, sound; as this organ is subject to the same generallaws as other parts of the body. If the brain of the child isfree from defects at birth, and acquires no improper impressionsin infancy, it will not easily become diseased in after life. 397. The brain requires a due supply of pure blood. It isestimated that one tenth of all the blood sent from the heartgoes to this organ. If the arterial blood be altogether with-drawn, or a person breatheNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons