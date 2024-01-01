Identifier: perinsscienceofp00peri (find matches)Title: Perin's science of palmistry; a complete and authentic treatiseYear: 1902 (1900s)Authors: Perin, Carl LouisSubjects: PalmistryPublisher: Chicago : Star publishing co.Contributing Library: Harold B. Lee LibraryDigitizing Sponsor: Brigham Young UniversityView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:e modified bj the direction in which they lean. Tobegin with if Jupiter inclines toward Saturn the char-acteristics denoted by Jupiter result in failure. IfSaturn leans toward Jupiter it indicates great power.The strength of the will will conquer any adversity.If Saturn leans toward Apollo, riches will -result fromartistic pursuits. If Apollo leans toward Saturn a bright future is side-tracked by the evil influence of Saturn. If Apollo leans toward Mercury and is much moredeveloped than Mercury it shows that celebrity will bereached on account of a special talent for the sciences. If Mercury leans toward Apollo it shows a cultivationof the artistic over the plain or inartistic. If Mars leans toward Mercury strife indicated byMars gives zest to the agility of Mercury, the mes-senger. If Venus, the mother of love, is well developed it de-notes that through the principle of love difficulties inthe stormy path of Mars will be overcome. The Mount of Luna, which lies on the side of the handText Appearing After Image:PLATE XIII. SHOWS THE PHALANGES OF THE FINGERS AND THE LOCA-TION OF THE MOUNTS. PERINS SCIENCE OF PALMISTRY. 99 below the Mount of Mars, indicates a great love for theromantic, the ideal, a talent for poetry and a well-developed taste for prose literature of the novelisticorder. CHAPTER III. SIGNS OF PROMINENT MOUNTS, AND WHAT THEY SIGNIFYIN MANS HAND AND IN WOMANS HAND. SIGNS OF VENUS WELL DEVELOPED. When the Mount of Venus is well developed the rootor third phalange of the thumb is long and thick andthe Heart line is well defined. VENUS PROMINENT IN MANS HAND. When the mount of Venus is prominent in manshand it denotes: Passion, energy, admiration for thephysical beauty of woman. VENUS ABSENT ON MANS HAND. No love for home or children, lack of energy and anabundance of egotism are denoted. VENUS PROMINENT IN WOMANS HAND. When the Mount of Venus is well developed in awomans hand it denotes: Love for home and children,great admiration and affection for the man of herchoice. 100 PERINSNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons