Identifier: dragonimagedemon1887dubo (find matches)Title: The dragon, image, and demon; or, The three religions of China: Confucianism, Buddhism, and Taoism, giving an account of the mythology, idolatry, and demonolatry of the ChineseYear: 1887 (1880s)Authors: DuBose, Hampden CSubjects: Taoism Buddhism ConfucianismPublisher: New York, A. C. Armstrong & sonContributing Library: Harold B. Lee LibraryDigitizing Sponsor: Brigham Young UniversityView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:al countries, and found that they lacked in one par-ticular or another of being the model state ; but, withthe assistance of the Devas going through the courtalmanac of Indian princes and princesses, at last selectedKapilavastu, seated in the very centre of the earth, andKing Suddhodana and his bride as the elect parents. His Birth.—In a dream Queen Maya sees the heavenlyBuddha riding upon a white elephant with six tusks, andentering her right side her body became transparent asglass. The seer gave an answer to the inquiring kingthat a sage was to be born who should glorify the Indianfaith. Heaven supplied Maya with food. In the palace Buddhay the Night of Asia. 145 garden, under a Palasa tree, which bent down its branchesaround Her Majesty, was the young prince bom, aBuddha,—not as a man, for out of the side came heforth, the four regents of the skies presenting him to hishappy mother. A light illumined the heavens, a rainbowstretched athwart the sky, a multitude in the air sang,Text Appearing After Image:Buddha. there was a shower of roses, and nine dragons spoutedwater, for him to bathe in fountains both cold and hot.The babe walked seven steps to the four points of thecompass, and with an expressive wave of his tiny handsaid, Above heaven and under heaven, I alone amgreat. 10 146 The Dragon, Image, and Demon, When the tidings reached the palace the kingthought, What carriage is suitable to bring him in ? Achariot is sent from Heaven, and the gods walk with men,and push it along in the triumphal procession, whilemaidens from Mount Sumaru went before with singing.The aged Asita comes in, takes the babe in his arms,points out his thirty-two marks and eighty symbols, thetattoo of the Devas, the signs of destiny, foretells hisfuture as a teacher, and weeps because at fourscore hecould not see the mighty things about to come to pass. Suddhodana ordered a release ofcriminals, the liberation of animals,and 3,200 priests to chant prayers.Princes and nobles, merchants andpeasants rejoiced, anNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons