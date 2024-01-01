Identifier: mystictestbookor00rich (find matches)Title: The mystic test book; or, The magic of the cards. Giving the mystic meaning of these wonderful and ancient emblems in their relationship to the heavenly bodies, under all conditions; with rules and processes for reading or delineating the emblemsYear: 1919 (1910s)Authors: Richmond, Olney HSubjects: Fortune-telling Card gamesPublisher: Chicago, IllContributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: The Library of CongressView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:CURY. Indecision relative to a short journey. Needed iu twoplaces at the same time. Undecided as to two lines ofstudy. Two ways open to you.VENUS.Indecision oru*doubt in an affair of friendship with a lady.Undecided news or doubt regarding a lady friend. Twoways open at once. MARS.Indecision regarding a transaction with a gentleman.Doubtful news. Knowledge of an undecided character.If followed by an ace, the news comes by letter.JUPITER.Knowledge regarding a financial transaction, is held indoubt. Undecided m mind relative to a certain bar-gain or proposition. SATURN.Indecision, doubt and distrust as to the future, caused by badinfluences or ill health. Knowledge of. a doubtfulcharacter from two places. URANUS.Doubt and a state of unrest and indecision regarding someline of work or appertaining to a real estate transaction.Doubtful psychic experiences,NEPTUNE.Indecision relating to a journey to some distance. Doubt-ful news from far away. Uneasy feeling regarding adistant transaction.Text Appearing After Image:V 0 0 00 0 1 0 00 00 0 108 THE MYSTIC TEST BOOK. 4k 4 SOLAR VALUE, 17. SPIRIT VALUE, 81. ASTRAL NUMBER, 54211. MERCURY. Happiness lasting but a short time. A pleasant companionor an interesting book in your company or possessionfor a short time only. VENUS.Happy home life, comfort and joy. Knowledge of a com-forting nature. Enjoyment of spiritual or mentalprivileges. MARS.Pleasant and improving conversations with others, especiallygentlemen. Happy married life or pleasant home sur-roundings. Good news from home.JUPITER.Business contentment. Satisfactory state of money matters.Satisfactory knowledge of pecuniary affairs. Goodtransaction of a financial character.SATURN.Good news received from a person who is ill. A happy andcontented person, although in ill health, is indicated.Goodness and virtue. URANUS.Contentment with labor performed. Satisfaction regardingwork done by others. Home life and enjoyment. With10 d, a satisfactory real estate deal.NEPTUNE.A pleasant journey. Good news orNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
