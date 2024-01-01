Identifier: plantingharvesti00sewa (find matches)Title: Planting, harvesting and surgical operations, etc., according to the signs of the zodiacYear: 1920 (1920s)Authors: Seward, A. F. (Alfred Francis), b. 1877Subjects: AstrologyPublisher: Chicago, Ill., A. F. Seward & co.Contributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: The Library of CongressView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:Moon Signs and again others show it in the Signof the Zodiac which is its true place, as the con-stellations are correct in the Nautical Almanac,published by the United States Government, how-ever, this fact, not being generally known, is thecause of a great deal of criticism and skepticismregarding the Moons influence. 28 How and When to Plant For all astrological purposes the true place forthe Moon is in the Signs of the Zodiac, and for thatreason the author of this book published a scientificand easily comprehended Moon Table at the begin-ning of each year, which covers these mattersthoroughly, a copy of which will be mailed to anyaddress upon receipt of twenty-five cents. Dont hesitate to write us at any time, whetherone year from now or twenty. Astrology is mylifes work. Prof. A. F. Seward. NOTICE —.If the purchaser of thisbook will write in and mention numberof this book, 9102, we will mail him acopy of Moon Table free. A. F. SEWARD & CO. 3741 N. Wilton Ave., Chicago, 111.Text Appearing After Image:PROF. t\.F. SEWARD -MERIQAS FOREMOST -ASTROLOGER G>plp!ji§i ASTROLOGICAL FORECASTS AND HOROSCOPES Prepared According to Scientific Laws. Would you like to know what the future holds in storefor you according to the science of Astrology? Are you thinking of making any changes in your affairsin the near future? And your marriage — how about that? You cannot afford to remain in ignorance on such vitalquestions. Of course, you want to make the most of everyopportunity, to secure enlightenment as you pass on yourjourney through life. What we have to say, here and nowis worthy of your very thoughtful consideration. Each year we prepare a series of Readings known asAstrological Forecasts, one covering each sign of theZodiac. These predictions are based upon the transits ofthe Sun, Moon and all the Planets of the Solar System asthey affect the position of your birthday sun in the Zodiac (29) 30 Astrological Forecasts throughout the year as compiled from the GeocentricEphemerides or annuNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
