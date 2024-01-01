Identifier: IllustratedCatalogueAndPrice-listOfDrawingAndTracingPapersSunPrint (find matches)Title: Illustrated catalogue and price-list of drawing and tracing papers, sun print papers and equipments, drawing instruments and materials, surveying instruments, accessories, etc. / Kolesch & Company.Year: 1917 (1910s)Authors: Kolesch & CompanySubjects: drawing instruments drafting instruments surveying -- instrumentsPublisher: Kolesch & CompanyContributing Library: Canadian Centre for ArchitectureView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:generally have a liberal supply of second-handTransits and Levels on hand which we can rent to parties requiring themfor temporary use. TERMS: Either a cash deposit covering the value of the instrument rented,or, satisfactory references in writing from three responsible par-ties, guaranteeing the value and the safe return of the rentedinstrument. Should the rentee, after the first month, desire to purchase the rentedinstrument, or a new one of our make, the full rent paid will be allowedon the purchase price. For the next 5 succeeding months, y2 of the rentpaid will be allowed, after which no further allowance will be made. ALL RENT PAYABLE IN ADVANCE each month on the evendate on which the instrument is rented. Charges for Renting Instruments Rent for second-hand Transit or Level per month $10.00, per week, $5.00 Same, with leveling rod and sighting pole. 13.00 $7.50 198 KOLESCH
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons