https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975940Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPoster for the American comedy film Fourteenth Lover (1922) aka The Fourteenth Lover.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9975940View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 806 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1338 x 1993 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPoster for the American comedy film Fourteenth Lover (1922) aka The Fourteenth Lover.More