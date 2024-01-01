rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975945
Palace Hotel St. Moritz. Plakat (Farblithographie). Oben und unten bezeichnet: Palace Hotel St. Moritz in Switzerland.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Palace Hotel St. Moritz. Plakat (Farblithographie). Oben und unten bezeichnet: Palace Hotel St. Moritz in Switzerland. "Wolfsberg" Zurich. 127 x 90 cm. (1920) by Emile Cardinaux.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9975945

View License

Palace Hotel St. Moritz. Plakat (Farblithographie). Oben und unten bezeichnet: Palace Hotel St. Moritz in Switzerland. "Wolfsberg" Zurich. 127 x 90 cm. (1920) by Emile Cardinaux.

More