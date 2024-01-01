rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975980
Arbres-couleurs-2 - trees in colour - Public domain book illustration (visual explanation, informative drawing, plate) from…
Arbres-couleurs-2 - trees in colour - Public domain book illustration (visual explanation, informative drawing, plate) from Larousse du XXème siècle 1932Éditions Larousse is a French publishing house specialising in reference works such as dictionaries. It was founded by Pierre Larousse and its best-known work is the Petit Larousse.LindenAshWhite WillowRed WillowField MapleChestnut treeSycaomoreElderberrySorbier wild serviceJujube tree (red date)Strawberry TreeSea buckthornSumacViburnum

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9975980

View License

