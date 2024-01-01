Theatrical poster for the American release of the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany's. The iconic illustration depicts the film's star, Audrey Hepburn, playing the character of New York City socialite Holly Golightly.In 2003, this poster design ranked #80 on the American Film Institute's list of the "Top 100 American Movie Poster Classics" (#51–100 via the Internet Archive), part of its 100 Years... series. More on the Top 100 American Movie Posters series at Filmsite.org and Practical-Home-Theater-Guide.com.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons