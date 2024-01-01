Mrs. Schwellenberg, enormously fat and heavily laden, supported by small wings, floats or falls head foremost down a broad slanting ray, which extends from a sun with a crown in its centre in the upper right corner of the print and stretches across the sea to a castellated town flying a flag inscribed 'Hanover'. Half only of the crown and sun is visible. Her massive legs terminate in tiny feet. In her arms are two large money-bags, labelled 'Pr Ann.' and '£1000000'. Her bulging pocket hangs downwards, a rosary and cross hanging from it. Beneath the title is etched:"Down thither, prone in flight, - Lo Schwelly speeds, & with her brings, the Gems, and Spoils of Heav'n," 11 October 1791Hand-coloured etching
