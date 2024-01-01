Identifier: astrologerofnine00raph (find matches)Title: The astrologer of the nineteenth centuryYear: 1825 (1820s)Authors: Raphael, pseud., 1795-1832 Anglicus, Merlinus, junior, GentSubjects: Astrology OccultismPublisher: London : Knight & LaceyContributing Library: Yale University, Cushing/Whitney Medical LibraryDigitizing Sponsor: Open Knowledge Commons and Yale University, Cushing/Whitney Medical LibraryView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:A TALISMAN AGAINST ENEMIES. According to the opinion of the ancient theurgists, this talismanis under the dominion of the sun and Jupiter. It is to be cast of thepurest-grain tin, in the day and hour of Jupiter, at a time whenthese planets are in mutual aspect to each other, from the signsT» SI9 or £ , and during the increase of the moon. The charactersare to be engraven on the same in the day and hour of Mercury,likewise during the moons increase. It may be suspended about the neck, or worn about any part ofthe body, so that it may be kept secret to all but the wearer. Itseffects are, to give the most decisive victory over enemies, to defendagainst their machinations, and to inspire the wearer thereof withthe most remarkable confidence. (£§*• It is to be remembered, that in this and the following talismans,the embellishments or scenery are to be omitted when they are made. 499 ILLUSTRATION, No. LXXVIII.Text Appearing After Image:A TALISMAN FOR LOVE. But this most sweet and lighted calm,Its blue and midnight hour,Wakened the hidden springs of his heart,j With a deep and secret power.—Iole. This talisman is said to be wonderfully efficacious in procuringsuccess in amours and love adventures; it must be made in the dayand hour of Venus, when she is favourable to the planet Mars. Itshould be made of pure silver, or purified copper. If Venus be inthe sign of Taurus or Libra, it is still better. 2k2 500 ILLUSTRATION, No. LXXIX,In hoe uinaiNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons