Identifier: astrologerofnine00raph (find matches)Title: The astrologer of the nineteenth centuryYear: 1825 (1820s)Authors: Raphael, pseud., 1795-1832 Anglicus, Merlinus, junior, GentSubjects: Astrology OccultismPublisher: London : Knight & LaceyContributing Library: Yale University, Cushing/Whitney Medical LibraryDigitizing Sponsor: Open Knowledge Commons and Yale University, Cushing/Whitney Medical LibraryView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:made thee subject unto him, and by allhis signs and seals, and by the four elements, by which the world issustained and nourished, and by the serpent that was exalted in tlie wil-derness,—that thou, <2Tabergon now help to give true council to thy Lord3DBerion, that he do show himself instantly unto vie, and fulfil myrequest. This must be said three times each day, and three times each night,over the writings. The third day, in the third hour, write and make the name of hisother counsellor GTetoegron, with his signs and characters, and do andsay as before rehearsed. This done, surTumigate your seals and writings with a surTumigation 222 THE ASTROLOGER OF THE NINETEENTH CKNTURY. of saffron, aloes, mastic, olibanum, and orpient; and note that thefire used for this purpose must be of elder-wood or thorns. Then choose a secret and retired place, where no human footstepsmay interrupt thee, and make thy circle of the following form. ILLUSTRATION, No. XXI.THE CIRCLE FOR RAISING 0htViOXVText Appearing After Image:INCANTATIONS. The circle being made, and consecrated according to the rules ofceremonial magic, enter therein, in the hour of Mercury, and beginthy invocations in this manner, on bended knees, and with greatdevotion. I conjure, iavocate, and call thee, 2Dbett0lt, by the Father, the Son, MAGIC CEREMONIES, &C. 223 and the Holy Ghost, and by Him who said, and it was done ; whocommanded, and it stood fast; who willed, and it was created ; andby his Son Jesus Christ, in whose name, all heavenly, earthly, andinfernal creatures do bend and obey ; and by the unutterable name ofineffable majesty -f tJTetracrammatort + 0 thou spirit Oberion, 1 com-mand thee, withersoever thou now art, whether in sea, fire, air, or flood,whether in the air above or in the region beneath, to appear instantlyunto me, and my fellows, without hurting me or them, or any otherliving creature which God has made. This I thrice command thee, inthe name of the ineffable Adonai. Amen. If, at the third repetition of thi
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons