Photographer: unidentifiedLocation:Description:Caption: It is easier to type than write - own a Corona. MacDougalls (Q'land) Pty Ltd., Queen St., Brisbane.The cover of christmas issue of the Queenslander features Santa, his sleigh and reindeer. Santa carries a large sack of presents over one shoulder and has a briefcase in his other hand. The sleigh too is loaded with presents including dolls and a typewriter.View this page at the State Library of Queensland http://hdl.handle.net/10462/deriv/225316Information about State Library of Queensland’s collection: http://www.slq.qld.gov.au/resources/picture-queensland
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons