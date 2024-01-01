Identifier: astronomyforamat00flam (find matches)Title: Astronomy for amateursYear: 1904 (1900s)Authors: Flammarion, Camille, 1842-1925 Welby, Frances A. (Frances Alice) trSubjects: AstronomyPublisher: New York, D. Appleton and companyContributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: The Library of CongressView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:Fig. 22.—The Star-Cluster in the Centaur. Another of the most beautiful, on account of itsregularity, is that of the Centaur (Fig. 22). These groups often assume the most extraordinaryshapes in the telescope, such as crowns, fishes, crabs,open mouths, birds with outspread wings, etc. We must also note the gaseous nehulcB^ universes in80 THE STARS, SUNS OF THE INFINITE the making, e.g., the famous Nebula in Orion, ofwhich we obtained some notion a while ago in connec-Text Appearing After Image:FiG. 23.—The Nebula in Andromeda.tion with its sextuple star: and also that in Andromeda(Fig- 23). 81 ASTRONOMY FOR AMATEURS Perhaps the most marvelous of all is that of theGreyhounds, which evolves in gigantic spirals round a ; ;f. f/0--^M^^^-- --W* i fli S ^-^^^^v■ ■^^■- ■ ■ 1 ^ \^ ^ % ^\-^^^^^:. r;; ^.;-lv ■ yfe-v •>. .-, \. ^v^ .,.c- - „;Mii^ J^ ■( /W~ f -V wk^ ^■•■■.^ ^****^\^^ > -3^ f .^k^* ^^ ^^^5^39^^ j^ ^^W M /^ v^w;• 3.X-«^^m ^- ■ --i ^^■■■^y^*^^^^^0i::- ■■■ -^ r: Fig. 24.—Nebula in the Greyhounds.dazzling focus, and then loses itself far off in the re-cesses of space. Fig. 24 gives a picture of it. 82 THE STARS, SUNS OF THE INFINITE Without going thus far, and penetrating into telescop-ic depths, my readers can get some notion of these star-clusters with the help of a small telescope or opera-glasses, or even with the unaided eye, by looking at thebeautiful group of the Pleiades, already familiar to uson aNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons