Title: FencingYear: 1890 (1890s)Authors: Pollock, Walter Herries, 1850-1926 Grove, F. C Prevost, Camille Michell, E. B Armstrong, Walter Castle, Egerton, 1858-1920Subjects: Fencing Boxing WrestlingPublisher: London : Longmans, Green

Text Appearing Before Image:yard orso to the opponents left. If there is any danger of receiving ablow from the left during the operation, duck the head andlower the body so that the blow passes overhead, or if aimed atthe body hits the point of the left shoulder. When well done,this stratagem leaves the other man pointing at nothing andoften hitting or advancing against the empty air (see Fig. VI.).A side step to the left may be effected somewhat similarly ; butit should never be resorted to except in extreme emergencies,to avoid being forced by a heavier man into a corner or on tothe ropes. Another mode of shifting ground, more properlycalled * slipping, is shown in Fig. VII. Here the left foot is raisedand set down again at a point to the left of the adversary, theright following it and coming down in position behind it. Theweak part of this movement is that it exposes the left side to avery damaging blow. The proper style of breaking ground orshifting, or slipping, is by movements to the right, avoiding theText Appearing After Image:Figure XI.—Lead-off at the body THE ART OF BOXING 157 bruises it a good deal. That result may also be deliberatelyintensified in guarding a round hit. With this object feintyour man with the left, and, instead of delivering a full blow,turn up the elbow sharply, leaning the head and body forward.The fleshy part of your assailants arm will come full on thesharp corner of the elbow, and he will have had a lesson noteasily forgotten. In like manner a cross-counter aimed byhim at the body, if it looks like getting home, may be stoppedby sticking out the left elbow, holding the fist low, and thepain inflicted on the foe will be very severe. With a man whostands left foot foremost and leads off with the right, the sametactics may be employed with great effect, or the left arm maybe passed upwards, as the right is in guarding a left-hand lead-off. In * in-fighting or boxing at close quarters, both armsmay be raised, as occasion occurs, and the elbows seasonablypresented between the intervaNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
