Turn Over a New Leaf - Eat Vegtables Daily to Enjoy Good Healthwhole: text, in red, yellow and black, is placed within a wooden frame in the upper half of the design. The frame hangs against a wallpapered wall which is covered in images, each in an oval cartouche, arranged in lines. All is set against a pinky-red background. image: a variety of vegetables depicted in colour, including a leek, a cauliflower, radishes, a lettuce, a turnip, brussel sprouts, a carrot and several others. Each is placed on a plain white oval background with lines of spring onions placed in between each line of vegetables. Images of two yellow leaves are positioned within the wooden frame. text: TURN OVER A NEW LEAFEat Vegetables daily to enjoy good health
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons