Anatomy, descriptive and surgical
Year: 1897
Authors: Gray, Henry, 1825-1861 Carter, H. V. (Henry Vandyke), 1831-1897 Pick, T. Pickering (Thomas Pickering), 1841-1919

dlefoss^ of the skull, and behind upon the tentorium cerebelli. Its upper surface isof an ovoid form, broader behind than in front, convex in its general outline, anddivided into lateral halves or hemispheres, right and left, by the great longitudinalfissure, which extends throughout the entire length of the cerebrum in the middle 736 NERVOUS SYSTEM line, reaching down to the base of the brain in front and behind, but interruptedin the middle by a broad transverse commissure of white matter, the corpuscallosum, which connects the two hemispheres together. This fissure lodges thefalx cerebri, and indicates the original development of the brain by two lateralhalves. Each hemisphere presents an outer surface, which is convex to correspondwith the vault of the cranium ; an inner surface, which is flattened, and in contactwith the opposite hemisphere (the two inner surfaces forming the sides of the Fig. 458.—Upper surface of the brain, the arachnoid having been removed. nSSURfC OFROUAMDOPARIETO-OCCIPITAL FISSURE longitudinal fissure) ; and an under surface or base, of an irregular form, whichrests in front on the anterior and middle fossae of the base of the skull, and behindupon the tentorium cerebelli. Uppek Surface of the Cerebrum (fig. 458) If the arachnoid and pia mater are removed, the entire surface of each hemi-sphere will be seen to present a number of depressions (fissures and sulci)separating a number of convoluted eminences (the convolutions or gyri). The depressions are of two kvnA.^, fissures and sulci. The fissures are few innumber ; they are constant in their arrangement, and are produced by the fold-ings of the cerebrum during the process of development. They involve both greyand white matter. The sulci are more numerous; they are superficial depres-sions of the grey matter, which is folded inwards and only indents the central CONVOLUTIONS OF CEEEBEUM 737 white substance ; they vary in different brains and in different parts of the samebrain.
