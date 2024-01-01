Identifier: anatomyphysiolog00walk (find matches)Title: Anatomy, physiology and hygieneYear: 1900 (1900s)Authors: Walker, Jerome, 1845-Subjects: Physiology HealthPublisher: Boston, Allyn and BaconContributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: The Library of CongressView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:Fig. 62.Front View of the Organs of Circulation. - Veins, black ; arteries, with transverselines Parts on the right side of figure are removed to show some of the deepvessels, while the left side shows superficial vessels. THE CIRCULATION. —BLOOD. —LYMPH. 145 of the breast bone, at which point we can usually bestfeel the impulse of the organ. Its broad attached end,Text Appearing After Image:Fig. 63.Heart, Front View. 1, right ventricle. 2, left ventricle.4, right auricle.6, left an ride. 7, pulmonary artery. 8, the aorta. 9, superior vena cava. 10 and 11, front coronary artery andvein which In part control the blood-supply of the substance o( the heart. 12, lymphatic vesSels. or base, is directed upwards and backwards and to theright. Owing to its surroundings, this end of the hearthas comparatively little motion. 146 THE CIRCULATION. — BLOOD. — LYMPH. 148. The whole organ, with about two inches of thegreat blood-vessels which arise from it, is enveloped in afibrous sac known as the pericardium.1 This sac is linedwith a smooth, glistening membrane, which secretes alubricating fluid called serum, thus permitting the heartto move freely and without friction. The interior of theheart is also lined with a smooth, serous membrane, calledthe endocardium? which is similar to and continuous withthe lining membrane of the blood-vessels. J)V... AVNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
