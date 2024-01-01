Identifier: anatomyphysiolo00hewe (find matches)Title: Anatomy, physiology and hygiene for high schoolsYear: 1900 (1900s)Authors: Hewes, Henry Fox, 1867-Subjects: Physiology Health education (Secondary) Human anatomyPublisher: New York : American Book CompanyContributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: The Library of CongressView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:. The blood from the head and neck is brought by the jugular(Latin jiigulum, throat) veins (c) to the chest. The bloodof the hand, arm, and shoulder is brought to the chestby the subclavian vein (b). In the chest the jugular and sub-clavian veins of each side unite to form the innominate (a).The tw^o innominates thus formed unite to form the superiorvena cava (IV), w^hich runs to the heart. The intercostalspaces are drained by the azygos (Greek a, without, andzugos, yoke) vein, which enters the superior vena cava. The veins of the low^er limbs unite to form the inferiorvena cava. This receives the veins from the pelvis, the kid-neys (g) (renal veins), and the Kver, and enters the heart. The blood from the alimentary tract, the stomach andintestines, and that from the spleen is collected by theportal vein. This carries it to the liver, where the veindivides into fine capillaries like an artery. The bloodfrom the capillaries, purified by the liver cells, is again ,.-=^ rfi/s C^ A / ^to:Text Appearing After Image:Tlie cireiilatoiy system,right aiu-ide; i>Meft auricle; C,right ventricle; X>, lt?ft ventricle; K, kidneys lU CIRCULATION AND THE CIRCULATORY SYSTEM 165 collected by the hepatic vein, which enters the inferior vena cava (li). The pulmonary circulation. In addition to this general system of circulation, there is a subsidiary system, thepulmonanj (Latin j;y(Z-mOy lung) system.The venous bloodreturned to the hearthas to be sent to thelungs for purificationbefore it is again sentthrough the body. The blood is takenfrom the right ven-tricle by the pulmo-nary artery (II), whichdivides in the lungs,to capillaries. Fromthese capillaries theblood is collected andborne back to theheart by the pulmo-nary veins (III). III. THE LYMPHATICS The lymph, like the blood, circulates in vessels. These are called hjmjyJiatics. In the tissues, the lymphis free in the spaces among the cells. These spaces aredrained by a network of delicate vessels. These lymphaticvessels, like the veins, unite to formNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons