rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976083
"The Barnum & Bailey greatest show on earth Wonderful performing geese, roosters and musical donkey". Chromolithograph.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

"The Barnum & Bailey greatest show on earth Wonderful performing geese, roosters and musical donkey". Chromolithograph.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9976083

View License

"The Barnum & Bailey greatest show on earth Wonderful performing geese, roosters and musical donkey". Chromolithograph.

More