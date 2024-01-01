“Watchful-Waiting”. WW1 poster featuring a pit bull (American [Pit] Bull Terrier dog) as representation of the U.S. Related to the “I am Neutral. BUT Not afraid of any of them” poster.TEXT AFTER IMAGE:“Watchful-WaitingThe Germans have their "Wacht am Rhein," the English play "God Save the King," The Frenchmen sing their "Marseitllaise," while Russians chant their National Hymn. Our Spirit shuns this war-like ring: peace breathes in what we proudly sing.THE STAR SPANGLED BANNERGive long may it wave, o'er the land of the free and the home of the brave. By these colors we stand true.Three Cheers for the Red, White and Blue”
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons