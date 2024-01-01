rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976100
1928 poster promoting a traveling tour of Leo the Lion, the mascot of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Description from source: "This…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

1928 poster promoting a traveling tour of Leo the Lion, the mascot of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Description from source: "This promotional poster was used to advertise the traveling appearance of the MGM mascot as presented by Volney Phifer, animal trainer extraordinaire who trained the first lions used by the studio. The poster was most likely displayed when touring 'Jackie,' one of Phifer's most famous lions and considered to be the toughest creature in show biz, as he survived two train wrecks, an earthquake, a boat sinking, an explosion at the studio, and a plane crash that left him stranded in the Arizona wilderness for several days (pilot Martin Jenson left the cat with some snacks while he went in search of help). It's no wonder the lion earned the nickname 'Leo the Lucky.'"

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9976100

View License

Editorial use only

1928 poster promoting a traveling tour of Leo the Lion, the mascot of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Description from source: "This promotional poster was used to advertise the traveling appearance of the MGM mascot as presented by Volney Phifer, animal trainer extraordinaire who trained the first lions used by the studio. The poster was most likely displayed when touring 'Jackie,' one of Phifer's most famous lions and considered to be the toughest creature in show biz, as he survived two train wrecks, an earthquake, a boat sinking, an explosion at the studio, and a plane crash that left him stranded in the Arizona wilderness for several days (pilot Martin Jenson left the cat with some snacks while he went in search of help). It's no wonder the lion earned the nickname 'Leo the Lucky.'"

More