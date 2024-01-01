Identifier: astronomybible00reed (find matches)Title: Astronomy and the Bible;Year: 1919 (1910s)Authors: Reed, Lucas AlbertSubjects: Astronomy in the Bible Bible and science Religion and sciencePublisher: Mountain View, Cal., Kansas City, Mo. (etc. ) Pacific press publishing assnContributing Library: Princeton Theological Seminary LibraryDigitizing Sponsor: Princeton Theological Seminary LibraryView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:Orions Nebula as Shown by Telescopic PhotographyThe picture indicates the wisps and streamers of light ema-nating from the open space, which is, as one astronomer call.-it, the core of the structure. Cassell & Co., London.Text Appearing After Image:Another View of the Nebula in Orion This is an artists drawing of the nebula, and gives details that are fogged in photography. The small dark spot in the upper portion of the brightest part of the nebula is the rude square or trapezium. This is the open space. THE OPEN SPACE IN ORION 257 is not much larger than an ordinary grape or raisinseed. At the upper part of this small bright patch asshown in the drawing is a dark portion. It is near themargin of the bright part, but completely surroundedby it. In the dark part, you will notice a few stars.These are the multiple star Theta Orionis. Of this open space or interruption in the nebula, SirJohn Herschel has said, It is remarkable, however,that within the area of the trapezium, no nebula exists.(Outlines, page 609.) That this opening has something to do in relationto the nebula entire is evident from a close scrutiny ofits structure. The whole nebula is built about it. Iquote from a prominent astronomical writer regard-ing this: The mNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons