Title: Seeds for the garden, farm, & field : vegetable, farm, flower seedsIdentifier: CAT31283908 (find matches)Year: 1899 (1890s)Authors: Plant Seed Company; Plant, Alfred; Urquhart, George; Plant, Fred S; Henry G. Gilbert Nursery and Seed Trade Catalog CollectionSubjects: Vegetables Seeds Catalogs; Flowers Seeds Catalogs; Grasses Seeds Catalogs; Gardening Equipment and supplies Catalogs; Commercial catalogs Missouri Saint LouisPublisher: St. Louis, Mo. : Plant Seed CompanyContributing Library: U.S. Department of Agriculture, National Agricultural LibraryDigitizing Sponsor: U.S. Department of Agriculture, National Agricultural LibraryView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:'Text Appearing After Image:Standard Merit. ^ OUR PRICES INCLUDE POSTAGE on Packets, Ounces, Quarter Pounds and Pounds of Vegetable and Flower Seeds, except where noted. If the purchaser de- sires to pay his own express or freight charges, he may deduct 10 cents per pound from the prepaid rates here offered. Where so requested and the amount is mentioned at the bottom of the order, we will add extra seeds for such amounts, if not deducted. Our Vegetable Seeds, largely used by Gardeners around St. Louis and in the large truck- ing districts East, South and "West of us, meet the competition of seeds from all sources—and meet them successfully. We supply Seeds that grow and will produce a satisfactory crop. LIBERAL DISCOUNT OF VEGETABLE SEEDS IN PACKETS. Purchaser remitting $1.00 may select Vegetable Seeds in Packets amounting to $1.25 2.00 " " " " " 2.50 " 3.00 " " " " 3.75 " " 4.00 " " " " " 5.00 " 5.00 " " " " " 6.25 We wish it distinctly understood that the discount allowed is only for Vegetable Seeds in Packets, and not for Seeds by weight or measure. Market G-ardeners, or other large planters, requiring large quantities of seeds, are invited to write for our Market Gardeners' Wholesale Price List. In writing, please state whether you are a Mar- ket Gardener, Florist, or Dealer in Seeds. ORDER EARLY. Please order as soon after you get this Catalogue as possible, and then you will have your seeds at hand, for planting when you want them. Besides, if you want heavy seeds in large quantities they can be sent by freight very cheaply. TeptaWfi Seels M lay lie mi \\ eacl iiioiitli Iron Jaiary to Oc»er. JANUARY—Sow in Hot-bed.—Early Beet, Early Cab- bage, Forcing Carrot, Cauliflower, Early Lettuce, Italian Onions, Radish. FEBRUARY—Sow in Hot-bed.—Early Beet, Broccoli, Early Cabbage, Forcing Carrot, Cauliflower, Celery, Cu- cumber, Egg Plant, Early Lettuce, Parsley, Pepper, Italian Onions, Radish, Tomato. MARCH—Sow in Hot-bed.—Early Beet, Early Cab- bage, Forcing Carrot, Cunliflower, Celery, Cucumber, Egg Plant, Kohlrabi, Lettuce, Melon, Parsley, Pepper, Italian Onions, Radish, Tomato, Herbs. Sow in Open Ground—Beans, Beets, Cabbage, Cauli- flower, Celery, Carrot, Cress, Leek, Lettuce, Onion, Par- snip, Peas, Potatoes, Radish, Spinach, Early Turnip, Onion Sets. APRIL.—Sow in Hot-bed.—Cucumber, Egg Plant, Mel- on, Pepper, Tomato. Sow ia Open Ground.—A.sparagus, Beans, Beets, Cab- baffe. Carrots, Cauliflower, Celery, Sweet Corn, Cucumber, Cress, Endive, Kale, Kohlrabi, Leek, Lettuce, Melons, Onion, Parsley Parsnip, Peas, Potatoes, Radish, Rhubarb, Salsify, Spinach, Tomato, Turnip, Sage, Herbs, Onion Sets. MAY—Sow in Open Ground—Artichoke, Asparagus, English Beans, Pole Beans, Bush Beans, Beets, Brus.^1 Sprouts, Cabbage, Carrot, Cauliflower, Celery, Sweet Corn, Cress, Cucumber, Endive, Kale, Kohlrabi, Leek, Lettuce, Melon, Okra, Onion, Parsley, Parsnip, Peas, Potatoes, Pumpkin, Radish, Rhubarb, Salsify, Spinach, Squash, Tomato, Turnip, Herbs. JUXE—Sow in Open Ground.—Bush Beans, Lima Beans, Pole Beans, Beet, Carrot, Cabbage, Sweet Corn, Cress, Cucumber, Endive, Kale, Kohlrabi, Lettuce, Melon, Oki-a, Peas, Potatoes, Pumpkin, Radish, Salsify, Spinach, Squash, Turnip, Rutabaga. JULY—Sow in Open Ground.—Bush Beans, Beet, Oar- rot, Swset Corn, Corn Salad, Cress, Cucumber, Endive, Gherkin, Kale, Kohlrabi, Lettuce, Okra, Early Peas, Pump- kin, Radish, Spinach, Squash, Turnip, Rutabaga. AUGUST—Sow in Open Ground.—Bush Beans, Corn Salad, Cucumber, Endive, Lettuce, Early Peas, Radish, Spinach, Turnip, Plant Winter Onions. SEPTEMBER—Sow in Open Ground—Cabbage for Cold Frames, Cauliflower for Cold Frames, Corn Salad, Cress, Kale, Lettuce, Mustard, Winter Radish, Spinach, Turnip. Plant Winter Onions. Write for Plant Seed Co.'s Bulb Catalogue. » OCTOBER—Sow in Open Ground.—Corn Salad, Cress, Kale, Lettuce, Mustard, Spinach. Plant Hyacinth, Tulij), Narcissus and other Dutch Bulbs in open ground or pots or glasses. NOVEMBKR—Plant Hyacinths, Tulips, Narcissus and other Dutch Bulb^ in open ground or pots or glasses.Note About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
