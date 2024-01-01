rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976136
Znaniye razorvet tsepi rabstva [Knowledge will break the chains of slavery], a poster by Alexei Radakov (1872-1942). Published by GIZ, Petrograd, 1920. 90x60cm.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9976136

View License

