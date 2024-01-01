Identifier: bookoffishfishin00rhea (find matches)Title: The book of fish and fishing;Year: 1908 (1900s)Authors: Rhead, Louis, 1857-1926Subjects: FishingPublisher: New York, C. Scribner's sonsContributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: Sloan FoundationView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:owIntroduced t^ioughout the year, and sometimes attains a remarkable size. It is afavorite of thousands of modest fresh-water anglerswhose pleasure lies in quiet, peaceful delight, inthe midst of restful scenery of the woods andmeadows. The carp is a handsome fish, withscales large in size and of a golden bronze color.There are numerous species of this family. The. mirrow, or king carp, is named on ac- count of the few and extraordinarilylarge scales, which run along the body in three orfour rows, the rest of the body being bare. Theleather carp has on its back either only a fewscales or none at all, and possesses a thick, softskin which feels velvety to the touch. Thenthere is a golden carp, popular in small pondsand household aquariums. The common carphas become very abundant in certain lakes andrivers; those found in the latter are much the bestfor the angler and are of better flavor. It prefers a muddy bottom, feeding principallyon vegetable food, the seeds of water-lilies, wild84Text Appearing After Image:POPULAR BOTTOM FRESH-WATER FISH Popular Bottom Fresh=Watcr Fish rice, and water oats. In captivity it will eat let-tuce, cabbage, soaked barley, wheat, rice, corn,insects and their larv?e, worms, and meatsof various kinds. They can readily becaught with dough, grains of wheat, worms, mag-gots, and sometimes pieces of meat or fish. Thecarp is very tenacious of life, more so than anyother fresh-water fish, with the exception of thecatfish and eel. To insure the best sport whenangling for carp requires great preparation andcare. The line should be entirely of medium-sized round gut, clouded gut preferred, and avery light porcupine quill float, with one good-sized shot, placed about six inches from the hook,which should be a No. 5 or 6. Bait it with ared worm, which should rest exactly on the bot-tom. The night before fishing a quantity ofground bait, composed of bread, kneaded intolittle balls, should be thrown in the place. Earlyin the morning, or late in the evening,Fishinff ^ ^^ muchNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons