Identifier: artofboxingswimm00will (find matches)Title: The art of boxing, swimming and gymnastics made easy ..Year: 1883 (1880s)Authors: Williams, Henry Llewellyn, 1842-Subjects: Boxing SwimmingPublisher: New York, Hurst & co.

Text Appearing Before Image:lungs. The nostrils will then become the lightest part ofthe body, and will, of course, be above the surface when theremainder is submerged. Practically, the bather will find this result. If he will as-sume the attitude which has been thus described, and will becontent to keep his lips tightly shut, and his limbs perfectlyistill, he will find that when he takes an inspiration the facewill rise almost entirely out of the water. At each expirationtho face will sink as far as the eyebrows and the lower lip, butno farther, the nostrils being always left free for the passage ofair to the lungs. j Any one who will give this plan a fair trial will gain morereal knowledge of swimming in an hour than can be obtainedin a year by mere practical teaching. So powerful is thebuoyancy of the water that if any one, whether he can swim ornot, will lie in the attitude that has been described, and willnot stir hand or foot, he cannot sink if he tries. A cork willpink as soon fishe. WITHOUT A MASTER. 97Text Appearing After Image:3 WITHOUT A MASTEK. THE SIDE STEOKE. We now come to that particular stroke -which, in our opinioi^and lu that of most professional swimmers, is by far the moU;valuable. This is the celebrated side stroke, so called because theswimmer lies on his side. There is no stroke that enables the swimmer to last so longas it does, and for this reason: instead of employing both armsand legs simultaneously in the same manner, the side strokeemploys them simultaneously but in different manners; so thatwhen the swimmer is tired of exercising one side he can justturn over and proceed with the other, the change of actionresting the limbs almost as much as repose would do. Mr.Beckwith, the ex-champion of England, who held the belt for )so many years, always employed the side stroke when swim- ;ming his matches, and the present champion follows his exam- ipie. Indeed, out of all the professionals, there is scarcely one ;in twenty who adopts the old-fashioned breast stroke. The side stroke is thus manag
