I have remarked one thing, said the ob-serving young woman who was telling of herannoyance by the cycle masher, and that isthat very few athletic, well-built fellows an-noy women in this way. It is only the measley, spavined, pimplycomplexioned, sore-eyed cads, the lightweight,feather-headed creatures, the roller-skating-rink breed, as a rule, who insult and affrontwheelwomen in this loose fashion. There are business as well as physical hypo-chondriacs. The cycle trade proves this. 1896. 55Text Appearing After Image:56 August 2f, WHY RETAILERS FAIL. L. F. Korns, of Minneapolis, is as familiarwith the evolutions of the retail trade sincethe days of the high wheel, as any man inthe Northwest. In reply to a question bear-ing on the cause of the recent failures, hespeaks in a manner which will be approvedby many a retail dealer. About two hun-dred houses sold wheels here this year, saysMr. Korr.s. They contracted for wheelswhich they could not get fast enough in theearly spring. Deceived by this state of tradethey urged the makers for wheels. Suddenlythe rabid buyer began to talk about waitinguntil next year to make his purchase. Thedealer finds himself with a years lease on hishands for a ninety days business. Customersoffer him less than his wheels cost, and, onremonstrance, lecture him on the cost of hisbicycles. They rarely do this on any class ofgoods except bicycles. Nearly every pur-chaser has a speech of this kind for the cycledealer. With such conditions confrontinghim, and such are the cond
