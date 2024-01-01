Shows an intoxicated man sitting on a chair in battered clothing, attempting to drink tea out of a teapot whose spout pours the contents to the floor beside him.Quantity: 13.30 linear metres. 1 b&w photo-mechanical print(s) as poster.Physical Description: Relief print on poster 505 x 380 mm.Hiscocks, Eceldowne Frederick, b 1879. [Hiscocks, Ercildoune Frederick?], fl 1910 :Suratura Tea is a pure Ceylon tea, and is guaranteed not blended with Indian, China, or any cheap or inferior teas. "No more - hic- Wishkey - join Prohibition -hic- Party gimme tea - dear old Suratura - wife drinks it - hic - I'll drink it" / N.Z. Times Co Ltd. [19]03.. Ref: Eph-D-BEVERAGE-Tea-1903-01. Alexander Turnbull Library, Wellington, New Zealand. natlib.govt.nz/records/22627778
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons