Identifier: sanfranciscobayaug1938pacirich (find matches)Title: San Francisco and Bay counties telephone directoryYear: 1917 (1910s)Authors: Pacific Telephone and Telegraph CompanySubjects:Publisher: (San Francisco, Calif.) : Pacific Telephone and Telegraph CoContributing Library: Prelinger LibraryDigitizing Sponsor: Internet ArchiveText Appearing Before Image:DAY AND NIGHTDELIVERY With FREE TYPING COURSE We will send you—absolutely FREEa 20 page course in typing. It teachesthe Touch System, used by all ex-pert typists. It is simply written andcompletely illustrated. TIBBS Liberal AllowanceOn Your Old TypcwritcrlText Appearing After Image:lyprMMlinj;—Trade R«e Joitph F .1:1X1 lOlh. rwriirr RiltlxuiH H • M C CO INC iiii.j .\l,Ww GA rtM 78501 Kjilmr & Co Ill Krjriiy SU lUi 4435! Kff L(n Ml» Co J. Ki-irri) SU ll« 4924 Milljg & Vulgtr Inc Mil Mission EX l<(.«k 11SS< PANAMA TYPEWRITER RIBBONS- j Pjrunij Carbon Co I:. Jji.l DO UBli.s-7260 : SHORT 0 D CO - \l .I I DO ujUs 67771 powrilrr Ribbons—Wholesale Kiitimi Co 1 ■ Paciric Carbon & Ribbon Mfg Cs HSl llanUon.HEiilucli-0628 ! ypewriter Supplies. Amcr Ribbon i Carbon Co tiiii Mitket.DO 0;lai0746 Amri Supply Co s:i Markrt GA rllJ 12C4 Burroughs Adding Machnie Co .•i N.« MiilBmiry.OO uulai-7630 BURROUGHS TYPEWRITER RIBBONS- Burroughs Adding Machine Co ,-.:, .\,» M..nUrner) . 00 UEh!-7630 , Carlisle A & Co Upham & Rullcdgt Inc \ 135 Post.GA rl1.;.2746 Bltndon J F ?.2n Mirkel GArllil 4195 H t M C CO INC •no Mission GA rilil 7850 Kaslnfr t Co I i:! Kfarnf SU llir 4435 K(f Lot Mfg Co jri Krarny SU tter4924 / MITTAG t VOLQER INC ■!M Mis
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons