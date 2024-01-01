Identifier: textbookofmassag00desprich (find matches)Title: Text-book of massage and remedial gymnasticsYear: 1916 (1910s)Authors: Despard, L.L. (Louisa L.)Subjects:Publisher: London : Henry Frowde : Hodder & StoughtonContributing Library: University of California LibrariesDigitizing Sponsor: MSNView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:n. Theilnerve supply of the spleen comes from the sjjlenic plexus, which is derived fromi!the coeliac part of the solar plexus. THE PROCESS OF DIGESTION The process of digestion is tliat by which food substances are altered and sorendered capable of being absorbed into the system by the blood and lymph THE DIGESTIVE SYSTEM 205 capillaries. In the mouth the teeth crush up the food, and the saliva acts upon it,-ouverting most of the starch into sugar, wliich is rapidly absorbed into the systemIhrou^h tlie mucous membrane. The food then, having been moistened by thesaliva?is formed into a bolus, and carried by the tongue to the back of the mouth,where it passes over the superior opening of the larynx, through the pliaryn.x, and Aorta Fossa for ciudate lot Right phrenic vessel: Vena cavaHepatic vein \Hepatic arteryPortal veinPylorusBile dueBight suprarenal gla (Esophagus rronary arterypiaphragni, Left suprarenal gland Splenic artery Kidney Ipper surface of pancreasaslrii surface of spleenText Appearing After Image:Right common iliac artery Left common il Fig. 118.—The Vlscer.v and Vessels on the Io.sterior Abdominal Wall.The stomach, liver, and most of the intestines liave been remuveil. The stumach bed i» well shown. enters the a?sophagus. A wave of contraction, termed peristalsis, passes alongthe pharynx and cesophagus, and by this means the food is carried down thetube and enters the stomach through the cardiac orifice. Here it is mixed witlithe gastric juice secreted by the mucous membrane of the stomach ; this acts ui>onthe proteids and converts them into peptones, which are soluble and are absorhedby the blood vessels. The partially digested food then passes into the small intestine •206 TEXT-BOOK OF MASSAGE AND REMEDIAL GYMNASTICS through the pyloric orifice. It is now called chyme, and consists of starches whichhave escaped the action of the salivary glands, proteids which have escaped thatof the gastric juice, fats which have not been acted upon at all,- indigestiblesubstances,Note About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
