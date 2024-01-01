Identifier: specimensoftypeb00amer (find matches)Title: Specimens of type, borders, ornaments, brass rules and cuts, etc. : catalogue of printing machinery and materials, wood goods, etcYear: 1897 (1890s)Authors: American Type Founders CompanySubjects: Type and type-founding Printing Printing machinery and suppliesPublisher: Chicago : American Type FoundersContributing Library: Harold B. Lee LibraryDigitizing Sponsor: Brigham Young UniversityView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:rices for machines for power include countershaft and hangers. If these are not required,the prices of power machines will be $30 additional to prices of treadle machines. STEEL PAGING AND NUMBERING FIGURE=HEADS. Four-roll, to number 10,000, $50.00 Six-roll, to number 1,000,000, $70.00Five-roll, to number 100,000, 60.00 \ F)xtra repeater 3.00 Prices of numbering heads include one repeater. Styles of figures sent on application. 901 AMERICAN TYPE FOUNDERS CO. ACME STAPLE BINDERS. The OnlyStaple BindersWhich WillNot Clog. The No. 6 Acme Wire vStaple Binderdoes a greater range of work, and doesbetter work, than any other staple binder.At one stroke of the treadle it drives,clinches and releases the staple, eachoperation being independent, thoughcontinuous. It holds two hundred andfifty staples at a charge,and round or flat andfine or coarse staplesmay be used. Staples arefed automatically to dri-ver by positive pressureon both legs, and clog-ging is prevented by adevice which effectuallyText Appearing After Image:prevents more than one staple getting under the driver at a time. The clinch is perfect on any thickness. There is ample room for putting in and taking out work, as the driver arm lifts more than an inch above the table after each clinch space under the arm for calendar work. movement. Kvery machine is furnished Will bind to a thickness of ^ inch. The No. 4 Acme is very similar in appearance to the No. 6, and willstitch the same thickness on ordinary paper, but it uses only round fine Acme Staple Binder No. 6. For treadle, with flat and saddletables. There is a longThe treadle has a positivewith a strong iron stand. 902 EVERYTHING FOR THE PRINTER staples, which cannot be used successfully on coated or filled paper un-less such work is li^ht. This machine is specially adapted for staplingthe average run ot pamphlets, calendars, sample work, etc. It doesboth flat and saddle-back work. It has the device for prevention ofclogging, and the clinching is done by the pressure of the blade whiNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons