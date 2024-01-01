rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976220
Advance-Rumely OilPull 12-20 tractor as advertised in the May 3, 1919 issue of Country Gentleman. The tractor was manufactured in La Porte, Indiana, USA.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9976220

View License

