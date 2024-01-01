rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976226
Workers' Memorial Day posterPray for the dead and fight like hell for the living. - Mary Harris "Mother" Jones
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9976226

Editorial use only

Workers' Memorial Day posterPray for the dead and fight like hell for the living. - Mary Harris "Mother" Jones

