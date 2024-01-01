"The Political Sodom and Gomorrah are Doomed to Destruction"1882 cartoon by Friedrich Grätz, from U.S. "Puck" magazine, May 1882.Summary from Library of Congress:Print shows an angel labeled "New Party" with wings labeled "Tariff-Reform" and "Anti-Monopoly" leading two small orphan children labeled "Political Honesty" and "Political Wisdom" to safety, away from the fires, ignited by lightning labeled "Public Condemnation", that are consuming "Republican Sodom" and "Democratic Gomorrah".
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons