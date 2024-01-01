https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976244Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA collection of things produced by the Central Federation and each prefecture on the occasion of the general election for members of the House of Representatives in 1936Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9976244View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 805 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1737 x 2589 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA collection of things produced by the Central Federation and each prefecture on the occasion of the general election for members of the House of Representatives in 1936More