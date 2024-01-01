rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976275
Fresco depicting winged Cupid and Psyche from the west wall of the exedra in the Casa di Bronzi aka Casa della Parete Nera…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fresco depicting winged Cupid and Psyche from the west wall of the exedra in the Casa di Bronzi aka Casa della Parete Nera in Pompeii by Wilhelm Zahn.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9976275

View License

Fresco depicting winged Cupid and Psyche from the west wall of the exedra in the Casa di Bronzi aka Casa della Parete Nera in Pompeii by Wilhelm Zahn.

More