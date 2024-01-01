rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976297
Poster for 1898 production of The Turtle at the Manhattan Theatre, Broadway. The 3-act comedy was written in 1896 as La…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Poster for 1898 production of The Turtle at the Manhattan Theatre, Broadway. The 3-act comedy was written in 1896 as La Tortue by Léon Gandillot and was a sensation in its Paris production.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9976297

View License

Poster for 1898 production of The Turtle at the Manhattan Theatre, Broadway. The 3-act comedy was written in 1896 as La Tortue by Léon Gandillot and was a sensation in its Paris production.

More