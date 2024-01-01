rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976298
Bicycle art poster of Columbia Bicycle for The Pope Mfg. Co. featuring 597 Washington St. and the Penny Farthing type of bicycle.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9976298

View License

Editorial use only

