The typography of advertisements that pay : how to choose and combine type faces, engravings and all the other mechanical elements of modern advertisement construction
Year: 1917
Authors: Farrar, Gilbert Powderly, 1886-

n in the cut being madefrom this copy and produces a calico effect, whichis a good point to remember in sending copyto an engraver. I believe, however, that thereader will be able to distinguish the differentmethods. The Burnett Vanilla advertisement is a com-bination halftone—part halftone and part linecut all in one plate. This entire advertisement isan excellent example of the Forceful Educationalstyle. The pictures, the lettering and the arrange-ment are all in excellent taste and the message isclear cut and convincing. The Phoenix Silk Hosiery advertisement is alsoa combination halftone. The faces, feet andhands are in halftone, the rest is line work. Aregulation black and white drawing of the letter-ing is made and the engraver makes a positiveinstead of a negative which produces white onblack instead of black on white. Black backgrounds, unless the lettering is pro-portionately large, will be hard to read. Any-thing hard to read may be pretty but it is seldomgood advertising.
