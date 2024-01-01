Title: Better fruitIdentifier: betterfruit15wash (find matches)Year: [1] (s)Authors: Washington State Apple CommissionSubjects: Fruit-culturePublisher: Hood River, Ore. , Better Fruit Pub. CoContributing Library: New York Botanical Garden, LuEsther T. Mertz LibraryDigitizing Sponsor: The LuEsther T Mertz Library, the New York Botanical GardenView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:Page 26 BETTER FRUIT August, 1920 good, too. The Jonathan apples are most in evidence now. We think the tlavor not quite equal to ours but it may well be that from some other district they may fully equal our best. a greater quantity of better quality fruit there leaving the inferior stuff to be marketed at home. Fearing an unprecedented car shortage apple growers in the east are reported to be taking steps to market a good deal of their fruit by motor truck lines. In many of these sections where the hauls are comparatively short it is believed that the ship by truck movement will work out very successfully. In many of these sections where the hauls are comparatively short it is believed that the ship by truck movement will work out very successfully. Cannery Notes The Oregon Growers' Cooperative Association recently acquired possession of the cannery and packing plant located at Sutherlin. The plant is a large one and in addition to the cannery is equipped with a prune drying and packing outfit, a juice plant and a lime-sul- phur manufacturing plant. The association is also building driers and packing plants at Carlton, Forest Grove. Riddle, Myrtle Creek and Sheridan. At Eugene where the plant of the Eugene Fruit Growers Association is located which is affilitated with the Oregon Growers' Association, the Eugene establishment has been greatly enlarged and is now one of the most complete in the Northwest. The cannery of the Montesano Packing Com- pany was opened recently for the season. The establishment expects to put up 4,000 cases of beans this year. A cherry grower living at The Dalles, Oregon is reported to have marketed one motor truck load of cherries at a cannery there this year for which he received $900. The Silverton Canning Company, of Silver- ton, Oregon, is ready for operation. The plant of the company is a new one and is equipped to handle all kinds of fruits. The Hillsboro Canning Company, of Hills- boro, Oregon, which has put its establishment into running condition at a cost of $150,000 now has a plant that covers a space of ground 368 by 80 feet. The plant is equipped to handle a very large tonnage and expects to put up 30,000 cases of fruits this year. The American Can Company has purchased a large building site in the manufacturing dis- trict of Portland, Oregon, and is preparing to erect a $1,500,000 factory in that city. The building will be 89 feet wide by over 400 feet long, three stories high and will be con- structed of reinforced concrete. The erection of the plant in Portland is due to the heavy demand for cans for canning purposes that has developed in the Northwest during the past two years. Two new canneries in Skagit County, Wash- ington, began opeiating this month. These are the Burlington Cannery Company, at Burling- ton, and the Skagit Canning Company at Sedro Wooley. A general line of fruits and berries will be canned by both and the cannery at Sedro Wooley expects to utilize both beets and string beans in addition. Both plants have gone to considerable expense to have their equipments modern in every detail. In addi- tion to the above, the W. H. Pride Company, of Bellingham, and the Everett Fruit Products Company, of Everett, Washington, expect to buy considerable fruit in Skagit County and ship to their respective canneries. That the inspection work recently started by the National Canners Association will be a great thing, not only for the canning industry in Oregon, but also for the housewives, is the opinion of Ernest H. Weigand, of the horticul- tural products department of the Oregon Agricultural College, who was recently ap- pointed director of the inspection service of the association, in Oregon. A preliminary sur- vey of 10 Oregon canneries has already been made under the direction of Professor Weigand —those of New berg. McMinnville, Spring Brook, Gresham, Falls City, Lebanon, Junction City, Eugene Fruit Growers' Association, Crcswell, and Roseburg. The inspection is entirely vol- untary on the part of the canneries which pay a certain fee per case for all cases packed. These canneries agree to live up to the rules and regulations of the Inspection service, ac- cording to Professor Weigand. Eventually daily inspection will be made, adequate force being emplovcd to handle the work. 