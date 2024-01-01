rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976303
Creator: UnidentifiedLocation: Wondai, QueenslandDescription: Label reads: 'Trulem' Lemon Juice Cordial, Registered Trade…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Creator: UnidentifiedLocation: Wondai, QueenslandDescription: Label reads: 'Trulem' Lemon Juice Cordial, Registered Trade Mark. Made from best Australian lemons and fine cane sugar syrup. Use 'Trulem' instead of lemons for all drinks. Preservatised. This food contains not more than 2 grains sulphur dioxide per pint. J. J. Burke, Wondai.Information about State Library of Queensland’s collection: http://www.slq.qld.gov.au/resources/picture-queenslandThis image is in our Commercial Label Collection at SLQ.You are free to use this image without permission. Please attribute State Library of Queensland.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9976303

View License

Editorial use only

Creator: UnidentifiedLocation: Wondai, QueenslandDescription: Label reads: 'Trulem' Lemon Juice Cordial, Registered Trade Mark. Made from best Australian lemons and fine cane sugar syrup. Use 'Trulem' instead of lemons for all drinks. Preservatised. This food contains not more than 2 grains sulphur dioxide per pint. J. J. Burke, Wondai.Information about State Library of Queensland’s collection: http://www.slq.qld.gov.au/resources/picture-queenslandThis image is in our Commercial Label Collection at SLQ.You are free to use this image without permission. Please attribute State Library of Queensland.

More