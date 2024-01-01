Creator: UnidentifiedLocation: Wondai, QueenslandDescription: Label reads: 'Trulem' Lemon Juice Cordial, Registered Trade Mark. Made from best Australian lemons and fine cane sugar syrup. Use 'Trulem' instead of lemons for all drinks. Preservatised. This food contains not more than 2 grains sulphur dioxide per pint. J. J. Burke, Wondai.Information about State Library of Queensland’s collection: http://www.slq.qld.gov.au/resources/picture-queenslandThis image is in our Commercial Label Collection at SLQ.You are free to use this image without permission. Please attribute State Library of Queensland.
