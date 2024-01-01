An artist's impression of the Galileo probe descending into Jupiter's atmosphere.The probe was the first to sample the atmosphere of a gas planet. It measured temperature, pressure, chemical composition, cloud characteristics, sunlight and energy internal to the planet, and lightning.During its 58-minute life, the probe penetrated 200 km (124 miles) into Jupiter's violent atmosphere before it was crushed, melted, and/or vaporized by the pressure and temperature of the atmosphere.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons