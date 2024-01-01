https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976320Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArtist's concept of a Soviet space shuttle approaching a manned space complex. (From Soviet Military Power 1985).Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9976320View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 817 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2790 x 1900 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadArtist's concept of a Soviet space shuttle approaching a manned space complex. (From Soviet Military Power 1985).More