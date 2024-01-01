rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976330
Mediterranean Beach Scene - Members of the Women's Army Corps stationed in North Africa. Recreational periods mean... - NARA…
Mediterranean Beach Scene - Members of the Women's Army Corps stationed in North Africa. Recreational periods mean... - NARA - 196356

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9976330

Editorial use only

