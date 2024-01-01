World War I poster featuring the dog breeds representing their respective native countries (friends and foes). The Henry Heininger Co. Pub. NY. Wallace Robinson - 1915.“I am Neutral. BUT Not afraid of any of them.”(USA speech)Dog breeds and countries:English Bulldog, England;German Dachshund, Germany;American [Pit] Bull Terrier (American Pit Bull Terrier), USA;French Bulldog, France;Russian Wolf-Hound (Borzoi), Russia.The American Pit Bull Terrier breed name was sometimes written as “American (Pit) Bull Terrier” as an attempt to exclude the word “Pit” gradually, but the idea was abandoned.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons