Killer whale (Orcinus orca), Short-finned pilot whale (Globicephala macrorhynchus), False killer whale (Pseudorca crassidens), Pygmy killer whale (Feresa attenuata), Melon-headed whale (Peponocephala electra), Fraser's dolphin (Lagenodelphis hosei), Pacific white-sided dolphin (Lagenorhynchus obliquidens)Title: Cetaceans of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary / prepared for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary and NOAA, National Marine Fisheries Service by Stephen Leatherwood, Brent S. Stewart, Pieter A. FolkensIdentifier: cetaceansofchan00leat (find matches)Year: 1987 (1980s)Authors: Leatherwood, Stephen; Stewart, Brent Scott; Folkens, Pieter A; Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary (Agency : U. S. ); United States. National Marine Fisheries ServiceSubjects: Whales California Channel Islands.Publisher: Santa Barbara, Calif. : The SanctuaryContributing Library: Penn State UniversityDigitizing Sponsor: LYRASIS Members and Sloan FoundationText Appearing Before Image:26. a. Flippers large, and paddle-shaped, ovate, and rounded on the distal end; dorsal fin tall and erect to i .8 m in males and 0.9 m in females; 10-12 teeth in each jaw; teeth to 2.5 cm in diameter; conspicuous black and white coloration; maximum body length 9.5 m. * Killer whale, Orcinus orca (A) b. Flippers long and pointed to slightly rounded at tip Go to 27 27. a. Dorsal fin located in forward one-third of body, very broad at base; head bulbous; body black, saddle sometimes present be- hind dorsal fin and anchor-shaped white to gray patch on chin, chest and belly; flippers one-sixth to one-fifth of body length; 7-9 teeth in each jaw; thickened tail stock; maximum body length 7 m. * Short-finned pilot whale, Globicephala macrorhynchus (9) (A) b. Dorsal fin located near midpoint of back; head long Go to 28 28. a. Flipper has distinctive hump on forward margin; 8-11 prominent teeth curved backwards and inwards, in each upper and lower jaw; maximum bodv length 6 m. * False killer whale, Pseuiorca crassidens (B) b. Flipper lacks distinctive hump on forward margin; 8-25 teeth in each upper and lower jaw Go to 29 29. a. 8-13 teeth in each jaw; flippers slightly rounded or bluntly pointed on tip; head rounded in profile; maximum body length 2.7 m. * Pygmy killer whale, Feresa attenuata (T) b. 20-25 teeth in each upper jaw, 21-24 teeth in each lower jaw; flippers sharply pointed on tip; head triangular in dorsal profile; maximum length 2.7 m. * Melon headed whale, Piponocephala electra (T) 30. a. Beak short, usually less than about 2.5 cm Go to 31 b. Beak more than 2.5 cm Go to 32 31. a. Flippers very short; dorsal fin small, uniformly dark and triangular; distinct black stripe from beak to area of anus; body to at least 2.5 m; in profile beak shows very little separation from forehead; 38-44 teeth in each jaw; distribution pan- tropical, not reported above 20 N. * Fraser's dolphin, Lagenodelphis hosei (T) b. Flippers moderate length; dorsal fin tall, scimitar-shaped (very hooked) and bi-colored black and gray; body black with striking light gray sides and white belly; black back interrupted by 2 longitudinal "suspenders"; body to at least 2.23 m; 23-32 teeth in each upper jaw, 24-31 in each lower jaw; distribution tempe- rate, not reported below 20 N. * Pacific white-sided dolphin, Lagmorhynchus obhqmdens (A) (9) There continues to be controversy over the correct taxonomic placement of North Pacific pilot whales. To date there is no reliable way of distinguishing between the 2 proposed types in the flesh. The only reliable way has been to examine the skulls to determine whether or not the premaxillary bones extend outside (G macrorhynchus) or are contained within the bounds of the maxillary (G melaena).
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons